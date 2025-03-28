Football in Bhutan inaugurates the “Home of Happiness”

His Royal Highness Dasho Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck attended the inauguration ceremony

Facility is a “symbol of hope” for Bhutan’s young players

It includes the federation headquarters and a technical centre with a full-size floodlit artificial pitch.

Football in the tiny Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan has made immense progress in the last few years and has now taken another major step forward with the inauguration of the head office for the Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) and a combined technical centre. Known as the Home of Happiness, the new headquarters have been built with financing from the FIFA Forward programme, which has helped transform football in the country.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Royal Highness Dasho Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and the President of the Bhutan Football Federation Dasho Ugen Tsechup.

Located in the Bebena area of the capital Thimphu, the new centre boasts an artificial turf floodlit pitch that will allow the BFF to conduct capacity building courses for coaches and referees. In addition, it will also be used as a training ground for the men's and women's Premier Division clubs and can accommodate up to 30 players in-house.

The new headquarters include an office area of over 1,400 square metres and will provide added space and modern amenities for the BFF, including expanded offices, a conference hall, as well as a gymnasium and storerooms.

Bhutan’s men's national team only played their first full international 25 years ago, losing 3-0 to Nepal in 2000. They later featured in the documentary film "The Other Final" about a friendly between themselves and Montserrat, at the time the two lowest-ranked teams in the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Rankings™, which was played on the same day as the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™ final. Bhutan's 4-0 win was their first ever in international football.

Bhutan entered the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time when they took part in the Asian qualifiers for the 2018 edition in Russia, when they won both legs of a preliminary round tie against Sri Lanka, prompting joyous scenes in the country. The women's national team, meanwhile, played their first international in 2010 and have been competing regularly in the South Asia Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship.

The FIFA Forward programme has played a prominent part in the development of Bhutanese football. Since January 2018, eight artificial pitches have been installed in the shadows of the Himalayas at the Changlimithang National Stadium, at facilities for girls' and boys' football academies in Gelephu and Thimphu respectively, upgraded venues at Dagana and Punakha, as well as far-flung locations like Samtse.

"This new BFF Head Office is a symbol of hope and opportunity for young players like me,” said Bhutan U-20 midfielder Jignam Seltob Dorji. “It shows that football in Bhutan is growing, and it inspires us to dream bigger, train harder, and believe that one day, we too can represent our country on the biggest stage."

The BFF President expressed his gratitude to FIFA: “With this new headquarters, we reaffirm our commitment to developing football at all levels,” he said. “This facility will provide the necessary resources to better serve our football community, from grassroots initiatives to national teams. It will be a hub for planning, training, and creating opportunities for young players to fulfil their dreams.”

Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Member Associations Asia & Oceania Regional Director, described it as a “pivotal moment in Bhutan’s sporting journey”. He said: “With modern facilities in the building and a floodlit turf, this project showcases Bhutan Football Federation’s unwavering dedication to elevating football standards and fostering young talent. It’s a clear signal that Bhutan is ready to take its place on the international football map. This is more than just infrastructure – it is a catalyst for nationwide development in football and a symbol of Bhutan’s sporting aspirations."