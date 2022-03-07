FIFA adopts temporary employment and registration rules to address several issues in relation to war in Ukraine

The suspension of a contract as per the paragraphs above will mean that players and coaches will be considered “out of contract” until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind. Additional flexibility Furthermore, in order to provide flexibility to players whose registration was with the UAF or the FUR and who have left or may be intending to leave the territory of Ukraine or Russia as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, foreign players whose previous registration was with the UAF or the FUR will be allowed to be registered even if the registration period is closed at the association of the club with which they conclude a new contract. In order for this exception to be applicable and to protect the integrity of competitions, the registration with the new club needs to occur before or on 7 April 2022. To further protect the integrity of competitions, clubs are entitled to register a maximum of two players who have benefited from the exception. Protection of players In relation to the protection of minors, minors fleeing from Ukraine to other countries due to the armed conflict will be deemed to fulfil the requirements of article 19 paragraph 2 d) of the RSTP, which exempts refugee minors from the rule preventing the international transfer of players before the age of 18. FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the ongoing use of force by Russia in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of hostilities and for a return to peace.