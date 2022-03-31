The education pillar will seek to leverage on the unique power of football and sport to improve lives in the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond. The projects will focus on (while not limited to), equal access to education and on harnessing the power of quality education for positive, sustainable and inclusive change. It will extend to human training and development that is aimed at utilising football as the central tool to engage young people, particularly girls and women, and focuses on enriching their lives through education.

In cooperation with the WTO and the International Trade Centre, FIFA will support the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, which aims to economically empower women entrepreneurs by leveraging the potential of digitalisation to help them access global value chains. The Fund aims to educate women on a range of matters including marketing, online sales, trade and export rules, trade finance and financial management. In line with FIFA’s objectives, one of the core outcomes of the Fund is also job creation and ensuring that the involved companies create even more jobs for people by the end of the programme. At least 10% of the women-led Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) targeted in beneficiary countries will be working in the global football value chain. The Fund will work with FIFA to increase awareness and information on market opportunities for these MSMEs.