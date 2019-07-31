Path to global glory begins in London

World's best FIFA players descend on London

Vying for prestigious FIFA eWorld Cup on 2-4 August. Tickets here!

Who will be crowned the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 world champion?

Thirty-two of the planet’s leading players will be narrowed down to one as the curtain closes on the competitive EA SPORTS FIFA 19 season with the marquee event: the FIFA eWorld Cup™.

Returning to The O2 in London, the Grand Final will take place on 2-4 August with the winner set to bag a staggering USD 250,000 cash prize, the coveted trophy and a trip to The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Expect drama, excitement and plenty of goals over an action-packed three days as the elite of competitive FIFA vie for the right to be crowned the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 World Champion.

The format

It all starts with the group stage. Four groups – two Xbox, two PlayStation – contain eight players based on where they finished in the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Rankings. Seven rounds of matches are played with the four best players from each group qualifying for the Round of 16. The best-placed player from one group face the lowest-placed player in another, and so on.

The Round of 16 winners progress to the quarter-finals before the world’s best four players – the best two on each platform – are narrowed down by the semi-finals.

The best player on each console goes through to the Final Showdown where a two-leg tie with one match each on PlayStation and Xbox determines the eWorld Cup Champion 2019.

Where to watch

For the first time, this year’s Grand Final will be broadcast in six languages. Arabic, Chinese, English, German, Portuguese and Spanish commentary will be coming your way – giving this year’s eWorld Cup the most global feel yet.

In English, familiar faces will be leading the coverage with resident hosts such as Spencer Owen, Adam Smith and Emma Paton, analyst Mike La Belle providing his vast knowledge of the game, and fan-favourite commentators Mark 'Onset' Hatcher, Dan Gaskin, Richard Buckley and Brandon Smith bringing the action to life.

You can watch the three-day event via a number of streaming options:

More details of where the eWorld Cup is being broadcasted by Media Rights Licensees can be found below:

#DareToCreate award

The eWorld Cup trophy will not be the only prize handed out over the course of the three-day event. The adidas #DareToCreate award will be presented to the player who showcases the most creative goal or moment at the eWorld Cup. The best part? It’s chosen by you, the fans.

Voting will take place on Twitter and Facebook, giving you the chance to select who you believe is worthy of the award.

From sublime skills to breath-taking bicycle kicks, the best four moments of Day 1 and 2 will be chosen at the end of each day, with a social media vote determining the winner. The #DareToCreate award will be presented to the winner, who will also receive a one-year boot deal with adidas.

Biggest prize pool yet

The prestige of global glory isn’t the only thing on the line at the O2 in London. This year’s eWorld Cup boasts the biggest prize pool yet with a staggering USD 500,000 up for grabs, up USD 100,000 from last year with USD 250,000 going to the winner.