FIFA launches fourth edition of the Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration

The programme offers a guide to proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

FIFA has long and varied experience of dealing with cases at CAS

Participants receive practical guidance and in-depth analysis of procedures

FIFA has launched the fourth edition of its programme which provides participants with a practical and theoretical guide to proceedings at the CAS.

Aimed at lawyers with an interest in sports law, in-house legal counsel of confederations, FIFA Member Associations, clubs, leagues and player unions, the Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration draws on FIFA's long and varied understanding of dealing with CAS cases.

FIFA is the international sports federation with the most experience of dealing with CAS procedures and has been involved in thousands of cases covering the whole spectrum of legal disputes, including disciplinary, anti-doping and contractual.

The programme offers a practical, personalised learning method, backed up by the theory and research that focuses primarily on proceedings and practical aspects before CAS, as well as exploring arbitration in other sports bodies. It consists of three modules, each lasting four days, which will take place in Miami, Buenos Aires and Zurich in the final quarter of 2024.

It will provide participants with:

An in-depth analysis of the different types of procedures and leading cases of CAS

Practical guidance in resolving disputes before CAS

An introduction to other sports-related arbitration models in sport

Mock hearings based on leading CAS cases