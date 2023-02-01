New editions of FIFA Disciplinary Code and Code of Ethics to enhance protection of football integrity

In line with its ongoing commitment to modernising football’s regulatory framework, FIFA introduced new editions of its Disciplinary Code and Code of Ethics today. In collaboration with key stakeholders, including the International Association of Football Lawyers, FIFA has updated these two sets of regulations, bringing them to the next level so as to provide the football family with additional strong tools to protect football and its integrity. The changes are aimed at improving the protection of certain parties to proceedings before FIFA’s judicial bodies, while providing FIFA with further instruments against illegal, immoral or unethical methods and practices. In a nutshell, FIFA will: