FIFA receives extensive feedback on possible modifications to Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players

Constructive input shared by variety of organisations and individuals from all around world

FIFA to hold further discussions with key stakeholders

Feedback will be consolidated as FIFA develops possible amendments to regulations

Following the opening of a global dialogue on the transfer system with a view to adapting article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), FIFA has received extensive and constructive feedback from a variety of interested parties through the publicly available online platform.

Among others, proposals have been submitted by player representative organisations from countries inside and outside of Europe; by leagues from countries all around the world; by clubs either representing themselves or through their respective organisations; by various FIFA member associations inside and outside of Europe; and by several confederations. All these stakeholders expressed an interest in engaging in further discussions.

The main goal of the global dialogue is to engage with and consult key stakeholders to gather their views and draw conclusions from the decision rendered by the Court of Justice of the European Union in the so-called “Diarra case”, with the objective of formulating a consolidated proposal in relation to possible amendments to the RSTP.

“We would like to thank all the organisations and individuals from all around the world –representing the interests of players, clubs, leagues, agents, FIFA member associations and the confederations – that have shared their constructive views,” said FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero.

“This extensive feedback will help us to draw up a robust proposal and develop our regulatory framework while taking into consideration key aspects, including the integrity and regularity of competitions, the composition of teams, registration periods, contractual stability, the legitimate interests of players, and many others.”