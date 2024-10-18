FIFA opens global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players

Initiative to facilitate global and open forum with key stakeholders and wider football community
Interested parties to submit feedback by 15 November 2024
FIFA looking forward to constructive engagement
Following its announcement to open a global dialogue on the transfer system to adapt article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), FIFA has taken concrete steps to initiate an extensive consultation process with a view to gathering views from key stakeholders around the world.
As an initial measure, FIFA has already invited key stakeholders, including representatives from the European Club Association, FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association, to analyse the conclusions to be drawn from the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the Diarra case. Additionally, FIFA has established a platform that will enable all interested parties (groups or individuals) to submit feedback by 15 November 2024 as part of the consultation process.
FIFA welcomes constructive proposals in relation to its regulatory framework around article 17 of the RSTP and considers the judgment in the Diarra case an excellent opportunity to collectively discuss and identify possible improvements to the current regulatory framework. “We look forward to engaging with the wider football community to gather their constructive views on article 17 of the RSTP in a spirit of collaboration,” said FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero.