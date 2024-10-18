FIFA opens global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players

Initiative to facilitate global and open forum with key stakeholders and wider football community

Interested parties to submit feedback by 15 November 2024

FIFA looking forward to constructive engagement

Following its announcement to open a global dialogue on the transfer system to adapt article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), FIFA has taken concrete steps to initiate an extensive consultation process with a view to gathering views from key stakeholders around the world.

As an initial measure, FIFA has already invited key stakeholders, including representatives from the European Club Association, FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association, to analyse the conclusions to be drawn from the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the Diarra case. Additionally, FIFA has established a platform that will enable all interested parties (groups or individuals) to submit feedback by 15 November 2024 as part of the consultation process.