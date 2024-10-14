FIFA to open global dialogue on article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players following Diarra ruling

Key focus on possible amendments to article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players

Dialogue to include key stakeholders from the football ecosystem

FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero explains FIFA’s position on Diarra case

FIFA will open a global dialogue on the transfer system, involving key stakeholders, to adapt article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). This announcement follows on from the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the Diarra case and is in line with FIFA’s strategic objective to further improve the transfer system, on which significant progress has been made since 2016.

In the coming days, FIFA will formally invite stakeholders to comment on and propose ideas in relation to article 17 of the RSTP (“Consequences of terminating a contract without just cause”) with a view to consolidating the proposals and identifying the best way forward.

FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero explains FIFA’s position on Diarra case 04:23

“FIFA looks forward to developing its regulatory framework further, obviously taking into account views and input from all relevant and affected parties,” said FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Emilio García Silvero. “FIFA sees the Diarra decision as an opportunity to keep modernising its regulatory framework, which has been one of the declared objectives of the FIFA President since 2016.

“FIFA will now initiate a global dialogue with key stakeholders. Together with them, FIFA will determine what conclusions must be drawn from the Diarra decision, and which changes are most appropriate and suitable to make to article 17 of the RSTP.”