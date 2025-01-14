FIFA launches second edition of Executive Programme in Football Agency

FIFA is launching a second edition of the Executive Programme in Football Agency , which aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the current regulatory, commercial and institutional aspects relating to football agents. The football agent industry has gained ground since FIFA first introduced regulations in the 1990s. New at the time was the requirement for individuals and entities to engage only with highly qualified professionals capable of adequately representing and protecting their clients’ interests. This was particularly important for football players in the transfer market. FIFA’s Executive Programme in Football Agency offers a practical and personalised learning approach based on theory and research combined with practical sessions, all taught by experienced specialists.

The goal of the programme is not to prepare candidates for the football agent exam, which prospective agents must pass under the new regulations, but to provide professionals in the industry with top-level education on football agent matters. The programme focuses on fostering professionalism and ethical practices in the football industry across the globe, which is crucial to the effective functioning of the international transfer system. The programme once again shows FIFA’s dedication to promoting education among football stakeholders, in particular football agents, so that the game can continue to unite the world. The second edition of the programme will run from April to June 2025 and will comprise three on-site modules, in Miami, Zurich and Paris. Further information can be found on legal.fifa.com and in the official programme brochure. Applications can be submitted until 20 February 2025 via the following link: