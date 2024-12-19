FIFA publishes 2024 annual report on football agents

Clubs in men’s professional football paid USD 709.6 million in service fees for club agents

Clubs in women’s professional football spent more than double compared to 2023

English clubs were the top spenders in the men’s game, with a combined total of more than USD 193 million

The total spending on club agent service fees in men’s professional football reached USD 709.6 million, less than the USD 889.5 million spent in 2023, according to FIFA’s Football Agents Report 2024.

Despite the 20.2% decrease compared to the record set in 2023, the figure represents the second-highest-ever total for a full year. The number is also well above the previous milestone from 2019 (USD 654.7 million).

In large part, the European dominance in spending can be attributed to clubs from England, which were the top spenders by large, with a combined total of more than USD 193 million. Italian clubs represented the second-biggest spending on engaging-club agents with USD 66.4 million. The Netherlands had the highest share of incoming transfers that involved an engaging-club agent, with 46.7%, whereas Serbia had the greatest share of outgoing transfers with a releasing-club agent, with 30.3%.

In 2024, club agents were involved in a total of 2,185 international transfers, a new record and an increase of 6.7% compared to 2023. There were a total of 3,105 international transfers with an agent acting on behalf of the player in 2024. This corresponds to 13.7% of all transfers and is a decrease of 7.6% compared to 2023. In women’s professional football, for the second time ever, clubs spent more than USD 1 million for the services of club agents, with a total outlay of just under USD 3.1 million. This figure is more than six times the level of 2020 and more than 2.2 times as high as in 2023 (USD 1.4 million).