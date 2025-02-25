Seventh edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review to be live-streamed on Inside FIFA

FIFA Football Law Annual Review brings together football stakeholders for discussions on latest football legal matters

Major talking points to be reviewed include FIFA regulations on bridge transfers and multi-club ownership models

Two-day conference at the University of Miami School of Law will be live-streamed for free on Inside FIFA

The seventh edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review will take place in Miami, United States, on 27-28 February 2025, in cooperation with Concacaf.

Since 2019, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review has been bringing together top football law experts and stakeholders from the world of football for discussions on the most pressing topics in the game. The event gives FIFA the platform in which to share the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, and the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions.

Crucially, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review aligns with Goal 1 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 to revise the FIFA Statutes and to improve the institution’s regulations. As part of that objective, there is a need and a desire to ensure that football’s stakeholders have first-hand access to information on legal decision-making processes and their outcomes.

During the two-day FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2025 at the University of Miami School of Law, FIFA will discuss the following major talking points: FIFA regulations on bridge transfers; matching transfers on FIFA Transfer Matching System; multi-club ownership models; rights of parties in CAS proceedings; CAS football cases; football and Court of Justice of the European Union cases and implications; and clauses in a transfer agreement.

In addition to the aforementioned topics, there will be league- and tournament-specific case studies on, among others, the practicalities of the German Bundesliga’s ‘50+1’ rule and the Major League Soccer model and legal framework. Furthermore, an academic perspective will be provided on the FIFA World Cup™, the CONMEBOL Copa América and the UEFA EURO. Regulatory changes and relevant legal decisions from 2024 will also be discussed.

To ensure that all information is up to date and reflects best practice, presentations will be delivered exclusively by football law experts, key FIFA staff and leading academics.

In-person attendance at the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2025 - which is free of charge and open to all representatives of member associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, and players’ and agents’ unions - was by preregistration only.

However, in the interests of ensuring that the global football community can follow the conference, and that all interested parties can access the information presented, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2025 will also be streamed live, for free, on Inside FIFA. No pre-registration is required.