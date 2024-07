Les associations membres asiatiques se réunissent en Indonésie pour discuter de la croissance du football féminin

Kanya Keomany, a Vice President of the Lao Football Association and FIFA Council Member, also stressed the importance of having a strategy for women’s football. “Without the strategy, we wouldn’t have direction. We wouldn’t know where to go and what we [want] to reach eventually, so with this strategy, we were able to unlock some of the funds to start the women’s league in Laos," she said. “This year, we’re expanding the league to 10 teams, which is even more than the men’s league, so this is a very big step that we took to develop women’s football in Laos.” FIFA Forward funds have played a big part in developing women’s football in Asia, with Laos being one of many examples. In addition to funding, FIFA’s Women’s Football Division have worked closely with the Lao Football Association to develop a strategy, dedicated to the growth of the women’s game.