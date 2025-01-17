FIFA.com
Contacts

Site officiel

www.cafonline.com

Addresse

3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat Street,

El Hay El Motamayez,

P.O. Box 23,

6TH OCTOBER CITY

Egypt

Contacts

Téléphone: +20-2/3824 7272

infos:info@cafonline.com

Organisation

Président

Patrice MOTSEPE

South Africa

Vice Président

Ahmed YAHYA

Mauritania

Augustin SENGHOR

Senegal

Kanizat IBRAHIM

Comoros

Seidou Mbombo NJOYA

Cameroon

Souleiman Hassan WABERI

Djibouti

Secrétaire Général

Véron MOSENGO-OMBA

Congo DR

FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking (CAF)
CAF

CAF ASSOCIATIONS

Afrique du Sud
Algérie
Angola
Bénin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroun
Cap-Vert
Comores
Congo
Côte d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Égypte
Érythrée
Eswatini
Éthiopie
Gabon
Gambie
Ghana
Guinée
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée-Bissau
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Libye
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Maroc
Maurice
Mauritanie
Mozambique
Namibie
Niger
