Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.cafonline.com
Addresse
3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat Street,
El Hay El Motamayez,
P.O. Box 23,
6TH OCTOBER CITY
Egypt
Contacts
Téléphone: +20-2/3824 7272
infos:info@cafonline.com
Organisation
Président
Patrice MOTSEPE
South Africa
Vice Président
Ahmed YAHYA
Mauritania
Augustin SENGHOR
Senegal
Kanizat IBRAHIM
Comoros
Seidou Mbombo NJOYA
Cameroon
Souleiman Hassan WABERI
Djibouti
Secrétaire Général
Véron MOSENGO-OMBA
Congo DR
Actualités CAF
Ce sont les dernières infos, images et vidéos relatives à la confédération.
Organisation
La chambre de jugement de la Commission d’Éthique sanctionne d’anciens et actuels officiels du football
17 janv. 2025
Fondation FIFA
Un nombre sans précédent d’ONG participeront au programme Community de la Fondation FIFA
13 janv. 2025