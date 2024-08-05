Fédération Malagasy de Football
Site officielwww.fmf.mg
Addresse
29,
rue de Russie,
Isoraka,
P.O. Box 4409,
101 ANTANANARIVO
Madagascar
Contacts
Téléphone: +261-20/226 8374
infos:fmf@fmf.mg
Fax: +261-20/226 8373
Président
Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA
Vice Président
Andrianony VICTORIEN
JONARISOA
Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY
Secrétaire Général
Ormyan RASOLONJATOVO
Trésorier
Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA
Responsable Médias/Communication
Vololona RAJERIARISON
Directeur technique
Rado RASOANAIVO
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Gilles HUGON
Entraîneure sélection féminine
Hortensia MAMIHASINA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO
Chef/Directrice du Département des Arbitres
Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA
Coordinatrice Arbitres
Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA
