Fédération Malagasy de Football

Fédération Malagasy de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fmf.mg

Addresse

29,

rue de Russie,

Isoraka,

P.O. Box 4409,

101 ANTANANARIVO

Madagascar

Contacts

Téléphone: +261-20/226 8374

infos:fmf@fmf.mg

Fax: +261-20/226 8373

Organisation

Président

Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA

Vice Président

Andrianony VICTORIEN

JONARISOA

Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY

Secrétaire Général

Ormyan RASOLONJATOVO

Trésorier

Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA

Responsable Médias/Communication

Vololona RAJERIARISON

Directeur technique

Rado RASOANAIVO

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Gilles HUGON

Entraîneure sélection féminine

Hortensia MAMIHASINA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO

Chef/Directrice du Département des Arbitres

Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA

Coordinatrice Arbitres

Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA

