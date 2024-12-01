Fédération Libérienne de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.lfa-lr.com
Addresse
Professional Building,
Benson Street,
P.O. Box 10-1066,
MONROVIA
Liberia
Téléphone: +231-77/689 2693
Organisation
Président
Mustapha RAJI
Vice Président
Saye-Taayor DOLO
Sekou KONNEH
Secrétaire Général
Emmett CRAYTON
Trésorier
Jallah CORVAH
Responsable Médias/Communication
Henry FLOMO
Directeur technique
Doco WESSEH
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Mario MARINICA
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Selam KEBEDE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joseph KOLLIE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ebenezer KONAH
Coordinateur Arbitres
Stanley N. KONAH JR.
