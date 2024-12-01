FIFA.com

Fédération Libérienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.lfa-lr.com

Addresse

Professional Building,

Benson Street,

P.O. Box 10-1066,

MONROVIA

Liberia

Téléphone: +231-77/689 2693

infos:lbrfootballassoc@yahoo.com

Organisation

Président

Mustapha RAJI

Vice Président

Saye-Taayor DOLO

Sekou KONNEH

Secrétaire Général

Emmett CRAYTON

Trésorier

Jallah CORVAH

Responsable Médias/Communication

Henry FLOMO

Directeur technique

Doco WESSEH

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Mario MARINICA

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Selam KEBEDE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joseph KOLLIE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ebenezer KONAH

Coordinateur Arbitres

Stanley N. KONAH JR.

Liberia Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
CLASSEMENT FÉMININ COMPLET
