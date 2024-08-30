FIFA enhancing youth football development in Mexico through 2024 Supercopa

The 2024 Supercopa FMF was held between 7 and 18 August

FIFA Forward's support was vital to staging the tournament

The competition will be held again in 2025 and 2026

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) successfully staged the 2024 edition of the Supercopa FMF, a tournament that has become a cornerstone of the long-term development of youth football in Mexico since its inception in 2019.

The event, held at the FMF’s headquarters in Toluca, brought together the finest young talent from around country as well as from Mexican communities in the United States, fulfilling its objective of identifying and developing the future stars of Mexican football.

The 2024 edition of the Supercopa was made possible thanks to the financial support of the FIFA Forward programme, with the staging of the 2025 and 2026 editions also confirmed. This assistance reaffirms FIFA's commitment to making football truly global and contributing significantly to the development of Mexican football.

A project that looks to the future

The 2024 Supercopa FMF is part of an ambitious project by the FMF that seeks to consolidate a pool of young players capable of competing at the highest level in future competitions, including the FIFA World Cup 26™, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada. The project was developed across several strategic phases, each designed to maximise the identification and development of young talent.

The first phase consisted of talent identification through mass try-outs at a national level, which were also extended to the United States, specifically Texas and California. These try-outs allowed more than 4,800 young people to be evaluated, resulting in the selection of the best 80 boys and girls in their respective U-13 and U-15 categories.

The truth is that I’m very happy to have been involved in this, especially for those players who have come a long way to try out for their national team. Jorge Pedraza California team's coach

The second phase focused on coaching these talents through intensive training clinics, with the players selected receiving guidance on tactics, physical conditioning and skill development.

During the third phase, advanced training camps were held, where players had the opportunity to hone their skills in a competitive environment, dealing with match simulations that tested their ability to handle pressure and make quick decisions on the pitch.

The culmination: the 2024 Supercopa FMF

The project’s fourth and final phase was the staging of the Supercopa, a tournament that brought together the best players identified during the previous stages. The tournament, held between 7 and 18 August, had separate boys and girls categories, in which Mexico’s national U-13 and U-15 teams competed against their counterparts in an ‘Amateur Sector’ team as well as sides from California and Texas.

In the boys category, Mexico’s U-13 and U-15 national teams were crowned champions after beating their counterparts from the Amateur Sector in the finals.

The two national teams also triumphed in the girls category, with the U-15s beating the California team by a single goal and the U-13s prevailing against their Amateur Sector opponents in a thrilling penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.