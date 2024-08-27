Caribbean member associations address key strategic football development plans in Miami

Meetings looked at the best way to continue investing FIFA Forward funds in five Caribbean territories

Infrastructure a major focus amongst the member associations

FIFA Forward 3.0 will see USD 2.25 billion distributed to 211 member associations

FIFA held meetings in Miami with five Caribbean member associations to discuss strategic goals, challenges, and effective use of FIFA Forward Programme funds to develop football in their respective territories.

Over 2023-2026, FIFA will distribute $2.25 billion to its 211 member associations for football development, including infrastructure, operational costs, and competitions.

Additionally, the FIFA Forward Programme aims to provide tailored support and expert assistance to ensure sustained development and long-term growth of football globally. The meetings also focused on improving management practices and addressing immediate needs with FIFA's support.

Infrastructure is a central pillar of FIFA Forward 3.0 and Avanell Morton, the President of the British Virgin Islands Football Association (BVIFA), said his association had been inspired by this.

"The [biggest] potential project and structure that they are doing and working on (with) us is to make sure we get our technical centre operational, helping us to make sure that we get a new playing surface, improved lighting, secured and accessible facilities, and continue developing basic football infrastructure ... a revamped and up-to-date, professional sporting complex," he said.

"That is the goal and the aim that our Council – the Executive Members of the British Virgin Islands Football Association – is trying to achieve; to make sure we have the proper structure to continue growing football, improve playing conditions and opportunities and developing talent."

Otashie Spring, President of the St Vincent and Grenadines Football Association (SVGFF), underscored the benefits of a recent meeting focused on the effective use of FIFA Forward funds. His predecessors utilised these funds to acquire land for a national technical centre in Cane Grove, which is now being developed into a mini stadium and national technical centre. This facility will include an artificial pitch, floodlights, seating, and a technical building to bolster local football development.

“We are small, developing and for 99 per cent of our funding, we depend on what FIFA provides. So, learning more about those financial resources and the regulations that govern them was very edifying for me,” he said. “As it concerns FIFA having an office in the region, it makes you feel more part of FIFA and so that is the ideal welcoming.”

The US Virgin Islands is focusing on youth development in its next investment phase. The US Virgin Islands Soccer Association (USVISF) has previously used FIFA Forward funds to install floodlights at their technical centre in St. Croix. Now, they plan to enhance youth football by completing the St. Croix sporting complex and building new facilities in St. Thomas.

“The big challenge for us is to start a groundswell of players from the grassroots and youth level so right now we’re working on putting together a series of tournaments and a competition format for our U-10s and U-13s. It’s very important for us and that’s the big vision,” said President of USVISA, Yohannes Worede. “There are some possibilities through the Talent Development Scheme initiative that FIFA has; there’s the talent development coach that we may potentially be able to tap into in due course and that would really help us for future growth and a successful player development pathway.”

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) has recently improved its infrastructure with FIFA Forward funding for a new synthetic pitch at the Roscoe A.L. David Soccer Field. Their next step is to build a new technical and matchday amenities facility, which will include changing rooms for teams and referees, as well as offices for staff.

“We’re finalising the planning stage and about to begin the construction of a new technical and matchday amenities building and I have to commend FIFA and their team on the assistance and the guidance that they have provided thus far,” said President of the BFA, Anya James. “With FIFA’s support we can improve our infrastructure so that we will have better facilities for the proper development of our players and national teams.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is concentrating on improving infrastructure by installing a synthetic pitch at the Home of Football to counteract the effects of the wet season. This upgrade aims to enhance conditions for teams in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) and the national men’s and women’s teams.

“The most important thing for us is getting our national programmes up in terms of our women’s game, the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, and infrastructure,” said President of TTFA, Kieron Edwards. “Because we have a rainy season, it’s crucial to have a facility where we can play year-round and an artificial pitch is the biggest project for us so that we can have those tournaments played year-round, be able to train, and have matches on a facility of a good standard even in the rainy season.”

Following these meetings, FIFA Director of Member Associations Americas, Jair Bertoni, expressed his gratitude to the Presidents for taking time from their schedule to visit FIFA’s offices in Miami.

“The new FIFA Office in Miami mark a crucial step in strengthening FIFA’s global presence and enhancing ties with member associations across the Americas. The enabled proximity is essential for fostering dynamic exchanges, enhancing our support to each association, aligning strategies with their Presidents' vision and ensuring that every dollar is effectively reinvested in football.”

He further added, “Through targeted assistance and collaborative work, we are committed to help members address their challenges, further improve their use of the FIFA Forward Programme funds, and plan football development projects strategically,” Bertoni added.