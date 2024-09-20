Mauritanian football introduces VAR

Mauritania’s top division, known as the Super D1, will benefit from the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) this season

The match between AS Garde and FC Ksar on 14 September was the first time VAR has been used

The system was set up with the help of the FIFA Forward Programme.

It marks a new era for Mauritanian football. For the first time in its history, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used in a Super D1 match. Its baptism of fire took place at the Sheikha Boidiya stadium in Nouakchott, in the game between AS Garde and FC Ksar. A successful first experience.

“Launching VAR technology marks a major turning point for the development of Mauritanian football”, explains Jemal Sevir, Executive Director of the Mauritanian Football Association (FFRIM) and head of the VAR project. “This represents a commitment made publicly by the President of the Association, Ahmed Yahya, last February with a clear objective: to meet all the requirements of the Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP) for an official launch on 14 September 2024 for the opening match of the 2024-2025 season.”

While a new page of history was written, it was also the end of an exciting chapter. A long and rigorous implementation process, involving both the technological aspects of the system and referee training, has come to a successful conclusion. A number of seminars and workshops were held for match officials and VAR technicians in 2024, with a final evaluation being conducted by FIFA experts in August.

It’s clear that the FFRIM are determined to leave no stone unturned in developing its football infrastructure. It is doing everything in its power to facilitate this process. The implementation of VAR, which was completed on time, is yet another example of this. In this case, the aim is to ‘reinforce fairness in our competitions, while optimising costs to guarantee the accessibility and sustainability of the project in Mauritania’, in the words of Jemal Sevir.

As it has already done elsewhere successfully, the FIFA Forward Programme has contributed to this extensive project, allocating USD 120,000. Investing in digital technology and extending VAR feature prominently elsewhere in the FIFA President’s Strategic Objectives: 2023-2027.

“The Mauritanian Football Association’s ongoing commitment to excellence and modernisation is to be commended. The FFRIM President, Ahmed Yahya, truly encompasses their drive through his leadership”, highlights Gelson Fernandes, Director Member Associations Africa.

He added: “The Mauritanian FA has worked very closely with the relevant FIFA department. It initiated this project and we are delighted that it has been successfully completed”.

“The Mauritanian VAR project team were very thorough in ensuring that all of the project requirements were met and learning from FIFA’s experience of supporting the implementation of VAR in other Member Associations”, added Michael Bailey, FIFA VAR Project Manager. “We look forward to continuing to support them as they officially implement VAR into their competition matches.”

By adopting this technology, Mauritania joins Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt as the only African countries to introduce VAR. Twelve Mauritanian international referees have been trained in its use. They are likely to officiate in international competitions, following the in the footsteps of Dahane Beida, who was selected as the fourth official for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 final between Spain and France.