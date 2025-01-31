FIFA Member Associations in focus (January 2025)

FIFA Forward: Milestone for Zimbabwe - new bus for Zambia

FIFA’s Executive Programme in Good Governance concludes

Referees from various member associations receive their FIFA badge

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 member associations through a variety of programmes designed to promote the development of football worldwide.

We take a look at the extraordinary work that FIFA's member associations have been doing in recent weeks to promote, strengthen and make football truly global.

FIFA Forward provides state of the art bus for Zambia national teams

FIFA Forward provided the funds for Football Association of Zambia [FAZ] to buy a modern bus for use of the national teams. The bus is designed to provide the national teams with reliable and comfortable transportation for local and international engagements.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at Football House attended by key stakeholders, including FIFA Representative David Fani, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga highlighted the importance of the new bus in elevating the operations of Zambia’s national teams.

“There could have been no better way to drive into 2025 than the way we are moving in the brand new year. What we are witnessing today is a continuation of the progressive trajectory that we were on in 2024. The project that we are unveiling today speaks to real football development as its impact is instant,” Kamanga said.

Kamanga also acknowledged FIFA’s broader support for Zambian football, including the USD 10 million Technical Centre project launched in 2024.

FIFA Representative David Fani lauded FAZ for its efficient use of FIFA’s resources, emphasising the strategic importance of the bus acquisition.

“It is undeniable that the FAZ’s needs are many and varied. By purchasing the bus we are about to unveil, FAZ took an important step to address some of the challenges it faces,” Fani said. “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the FAZ president, FAZ Executive Committee and staff on the work they are doing to develop football in Zambia. It’s never easy and, with limited resources, it is even more difficult.”

Good governance in Paris

European Member Associations met in Paris on 23 and 24 January to complete the FIFA Executive Programme in Good Governance. This was the sixth and final module of a training programme, which until then had taken place online, aimed at helping the participating executives to improve the way their federations operate, thanks to the expertise of FIFA and its speakers. This European edition completed a first cycle of Executive Programmes offered on all continents as part of FIFA Campus, which brings together all of FIFA's training offers under a single banner. In March 2025, a new cycle will begin to offer other member associations around the world the opportunity to benefit from this ambitious programme.

Important milestone for Zimbabwe thanks to FIFA Forward

Zimbabwe Football Association [ZIFA] is renovating the ZIFA Village in Mt Hampden thanks to financial support from the FIFA Forward programme and provided an update on the progress of the work in January. The renovation works include the construction of a technical centre, a dormitory, pitch-side changing rooms and outdoor civil engineering works. "We are delighted to announce the start of the refurbishment of the ZIFA Village," ZIFA said in a statement. "This is an important milestone in the association's commitment to improving football infrastructure in Zimbabwe. The project, funded under the FIFA Forward programme, will begin with Phase I, which will focus on the renovation of the boarding school and the transformation of the technical centre into a modern office building and conference room."

FIFA's Football for Schools programme also facilitated the growth of grassroots football in the country with 8180 footballs now distributed nationwide since the programme began last year.

FIFA Executive Programme in Revenue Generation concludes with final module in Jakarta

The FIFA Executive Programme in Revenue Generation for Asia and Oceania successfully concluded with a three-day in-person module held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 13-15 January. This was the sixth and final module of the programme, following five engaging online sessions, and marked another milestone in FIFA’s commitment to capacity development and education through the FIFA Campus.

“The sixth module in Jakarta was more than a formal session that provided us with a significant opportunity to gain insights, knowledge, and understanding of different methodologies with the respective MAs. FIFA’s commitment and guidance have left a lasting impact on us and we are committed to continuing to work together as a team," said Damodar Bhattarai, Deputy General Secretary of Nepal FA.

History made in Australia as all-female match official team officiate in A-League

There was a momentous day in Australian football as an all-female Match Officials Panel officiated an A-League Men's match for the first time.

"I think it is a real refection of where Australia is heading in terms of a female elite pathway," said referee Casey Reibelt, who took charge of the game between Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC.

"The pathways are opening up not just as a player or a coach, refereeing is an option for those who love the game."

Free Beginners’ refereeing course In Northern Ireland

The Irish Football Association has launched a free course for beginners with the aim of getting more women involved in refereeing. The two-part female-only course includes an online module and a classroom/pitch session.

Referees receive their FIFA badges

For the first time in 17 years, Anguilla have a referee on FIFA's official list with Khamal Harding-Hodge added to the rotary.

In Utrecht, the referees and assistant referees who will represent the Netherlands on the international pitches in 2025 gathered to receive their FIFA badges. The meeting is an integral part of the annual winter training camp for referees in professional football. At the event, moderator Wytse van der Goot and Raymond van Meenen, Referee Affairs Manager, discussed various refereeing issues with several guests.

In Austria, 33 referees were presented with the FIFA badge. The day before the elite referees travelled to Belek for this year's training camp, the prestigious FIFA badges for the year 2025 were awarded. During the course of the evening, five newcomers were also presented with their FIFA badges.

The Football Association of Malaysia also announced that the FIFA International Referees Panel has selected a total of 23 local referees to be registered as FIFA referees this year. Similarly, seven match officials from the San Marino Referees' Association have retained their status as FIFA referees and assistant referees. Canada Soccer has 15 match officials represented on the FIFA List of International Referees for 2025.

“We are incredibly proud of the 15 match officials representing our organisation on FIFA’s list of international referees,” said Canada Soccer President, Peter Augruso. “These officials reflect the best of our organisation, putting countless hours into their craft and maintaining the highest level of integrity. They are role models who will continue to inspire those in our country who dream to reach the highest level possible.”

In Malta, 18 match officials were presented with their FIFA badges after they were confirmed on the FIFA list.

Road to VAR implementation in Oceania begins

Implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology across OFC competitions is a step closer following a FIFA Individual VAR Kick-off meeting at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland. The two-day meeting notably featured representatives from FIFA, Bhaveshan Moorghen, Takaaki Inokuchi, as well as the OFC VAR project team. “The knowledge shared by FIFA experts and the collaboration across all departments has given us a clear path forward,” OFC Head of Refereeing Kevin Stoltenkamp said. “We’re committed to ensuring this technology is introduced seamlessly to enhance our game in Oceania.”