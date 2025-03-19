Nigeria Football Federation begins work on new accommodation and pitches for national teams with FIFA Forward support

Nigeria Football Federation President hails new technical centre project that will contribute to “sustained success”

Ground-breaking ceremony took place in the Nigerian capital Abuja

Project includes players’ accommodation and new pitches, built with over USD 4 million in FIFA Forward funding

Nigeria's national teams are set to benefit from vastly improved facilities after work began on the construction of a new technical centre, including players’ accommodation and new pitches, in the capital Abuja with funding provided by the FIFA Forward programme. A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Tuesday March 18 in the presence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, government members, Nigeria legends, and leaders of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) led by its President Ibrahim Gusau.

The new facilities will include a 68-room accommodation block for the players, known as the NFF-FIFA Players Hostel, which will include 62 single rooms, four suites and two executive suites plus kitchen, restaurant, sauna, meeting rooms and a banquet hall. Two new training pitches will be installed, one synthetic and one natural grass, alongside the hotel while an existing synthetic pitch will be revamped. A stand with 1,838 seats will be constructed for spectators along with two dressing-rooms for players and two for officials.

The project is expected to be completed within two years and the NFF President said it would be transformational for the men’s and women’s national teams, the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons respectively.

“Right from the inception of the present NFF administration, we were very clear on what we wanted to do with our FIFA Forward 3.0 funds. Building a players’ hostel and having new training pitches will not only enhance team management, it will substantially reduce expenditure in these areas and enable us to commit more funds to grassroots development programs,” said Mr Gusau, who added he had been “determined” to complete the project “to bequeath as a legacy” to football in his country.

“For sustained success, it is imperative for us to provide the conducive environment, infrastructure, equipment and support systems that will allow players and officials to give their very best at all times, and compete favourably at the highest level. The NFF is eternally grateful to FIFA for funding this project.”

FIFA Forward is providing USD 4,879,570 in funding for the project. The Forward programme is the cornerstone of FIFA's efforts to develop and grow football around the world with each FIFA Member Association eligible to receive up to USD 8 million in funding during the current 2023-2026 cycle, a seven-fold increase compared to 2016.