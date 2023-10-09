Caribbean member associations meet to discuss the future of the FIFA Forward Programme

22 member associations took part in two seminars focused on FIFA Forward 3.0

Range of topics related to football on and off the field featured on the agenda

FIFA President Gianni Infantino opened seminar

On 4 October 2023, FIFA successfully concluded two seminars organised for the Caribbean member associations (MAs), with the goal of maximising the use of funds allocated for the FIFA Forward 3.0 cycle.

To ensure personalised attention for the member associations, the first edition was held between 27-29 September with eleven MAs: the second between 2-4 October with the same number of participants. Both seminars addressed a wide range of key topics for the consolidation and advancement of football in the region.

Jair Bertoni, FIFA Regional Director Americas emphasised the importance of the seminars. “These meetings are a crucial landmark in our calendar. Both workshops with our Caribbean MAs were very productive and fit-for-purpose as we continue to build capacity among presidents, general secretaries and staff responsible for FIFA Forward," he said. “We aim to provide them all the relevant information and tools to master the management of the programme and the contribution of several FIFA experts brought our organisation closer than ever to the MAs, enhancing the interaction to professionalise key areas on and off the pitch." On the opening day, attendees delved into the regulatory framework of FIFA Forward 3.0. This session aimed to ensure that all member associations fully understand the guidelines, guaranteeing the proper management and use of funds. Additionally, women's football and its development were on the agenda, discussing how the Caribbean can actively participate in its continued growth.

Sports integrity also took a prominent place among the discussions. The importance of regulatory compliance and an emphasis on creating and strengthening mechanisms to prevent match-fixing, as well as the fight against discrimination were also addressed, reiterating FIFA's zero-tolerance stance.

The second day focused on FIFA's Forward’s new digital platform, a tool that promises to simplify and streamline processes, ensuring greater efficiency in tracking resources. The long-term vision required for national teams - men’s women's and youth football - including infrastructure, brought the seminar to a conclusion.

“Together with Concacaf and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), we work relentlessly to assist our associations to invest the funds in an efficient, transparent and meaningful way,” continued Bertoni. “We had the chance to review MA projects under implementation and in the pipeline with the objective of adding value and our expertise, to make a significant long-term impact on football in their countries. We will always support our members, to continue the game at all levels."

What they said...

“I just want to say how appreciative I am of FIFA for this workshop for the Caribbean. It has been opportune for the Barbados Football Association because I have new personnel in critical areas, and they were able to get a better understanding as to what FIFA expects from its member associations, working with us, helping us to be more efficient. We look forward to more workshops of this kind.” Randolph Harris, President of the Barbados Football Association and President of the Caribbean Football Union

“The workshop was greatly planned and organised. It focused on topics that were specifically relevant to the region and individual associations. Having FIFA representatives from various departments present and engage in group discussions and one on one meetings gave us the opportunity to address specific challenges that we face and find possible solutions. Overall, the workshop offered valuable insight and fostered meaningful connections with our counterparts at FIFA”. Fred Lunn, General Secretary of the Bahamas Football Association