Club licensing is a key element in promoting the professionalisation of football all over the world. The system uses principles-based criteria and sets minimum standards that clubs must satisfy in order to be licensed and, consequently, be able to participate in a given competition. The FIFA Professional Football Department provides support and assistance to confederations and member associations to establish and improve the respective systems in place around the world. To do so, and in addition to current initiatives provided to a range of confederations and member associations, the department runs club licensing seminars.