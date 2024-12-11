Gianni Infantino expects “spectacular” FIFA World Cup 2034™ in Saudi Arabia

FIFA President reacts to decision to name Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as FIFA World Cup 2034™ hosts

Arab nation revealed as first sole hosts of a 48-team tournament at Extraordinary FIFA Congress

“What Saudi Arabia has put forward in their bid is absolutely incredible” - Mr Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deliver a “spectacular” and “unique” FIFA World Cup™ after the Arab nation was appointed as hosts of the 2034 tournament by the Extraordinary FIFA Congress which involved the 211 FIFA Member Associations and was staged virtually in Zurich, Switzerland. The FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia 2034™ will be the first ever 48-team edition of the tournament to be played in a single host country, with the FIFA World Cup 26™ taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States, before Morocco, Portugal and Spain co-host the centenary FIFA World Cup 2030™ (preceded by three centenary celebration matches to open the finals in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay).

The FIFA President says the decision to award Saudi Arabia hosting and organisational rights for the World Cup 2034 underlines the country’s growing reputation as a world-class international destination and host of sporting events, including the recently concluded FIFAe World Cup 2024™ at the FIFAe Finals in Riyadh, the inaugural FIFA Series earlier in 2024 and the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™.

“The 2034 FIFA World Cup – the first of the new century, so to say, of World Cups, will be a spectacular event. What Saudi Arabia has put forward in their bid is absolutely incredible,” Mr Infantino said following the decision on the appointment of the 2034 hosts, supported by all confederations through the FIFA Council. “It's unique, Saudi Arabia, a country that's opening up to the world since a few years with an organisation process which is fully on track and the FIFA World Cup will definitely be a catalyst there for social improvements and social change. And we'll work, all together, to open up Saudi Arabia even more to the world to make sure that the world sees [the country], that they witness the welcoming elements of Saudi Arabia: the nature, the culture, the food. Everything, that not just football fans love, but everyone in the world. “Coming back to a one-country host for a FIFA World Cup for the 104 games, will also be unique for all the fans who can travel very, very easily from one host city to the other in Saudi Arabia. A lot to look forward to. These are game-changers for the entire world and the most important (part) of it is that all these decisions on the hosts of the (FIFA) World Cup have been taken by consensus, by agreement, by compromise between everyone.”

Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2024 | FIFA President Gianni Infantino: "A lot to look forward to" 01:44

Reacting to the historic announcement, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Faisal Al Saud, Saudi Arabia Minister of Sport, spoke of his pride at his country being given the opportunity to host the World Cup 2034, whilst promising to deliver an “extraordinary and impressive” competition to football fans all over the world.

“Football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not just a sport. It is a part of our life and a global game we share with everyone,” he explained in his official acceptance speech. “It is a passion that burns deep within us and ignites our spirit. We have been inspired by the Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia. “We have been inspired to have great dreams and to make them real. And now, we promise an unforgettable tournament, and with your participation, we will create a new history for world football. We have made sure that this project, the project of hosting the (FIFA) World Cup, is a global project.