Gianni Infantino meets Czech FA President Petr Fousek in Paris

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met his Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) counterpart Petr Fousek on Tuesday in Paris to talk about the development of the game in his country.

At men’s international level, Czechia have a storied football history as two-time runners-up at the FIFA World Cup in 1934 and 1962 and as winners of UEFA EURO 1976 when representing Czechoslovakia, as well as being runners-up at UEFA EURO 1996 - their first competition as an independent nation.

The women's game in Czechia also developing of late, with Karel Rada's side 30th in the most recent FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking.

"It was a great pleasure to have another meeting with Petr Fousek, as we had a very open and interesting conversation about a variety of topics including the FIFA Forward programme, the importance of football in education and the growing popularity of women's football,” said the FIFA President.

FIFA Forward has supported the installation of a high-tech home of development and training in Prague, including state-of-the-art headquarters for 50 FAČR employees and improved infrastructure in the surrounding area.