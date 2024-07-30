Gianni Infantino congratulates new Turkish FA President on election win

İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu was elected President of the Turkish Football Association on 18 July

FIFA Forward funds have helped modernise the facility used by Türkiye's national teams

Türkiye jumped 16 places in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking

Gianni Infantino has congratulated İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu on his recent election as President of the Turkish Football Association (TFF) during a meeting at the FIFA office in Paris, France. The two leaders talked about how FIFA could help the further development of Turkish football. Mr Hacıosmanoğlu, a former President of Trabzonspor, was elected at the recent TFF Congress held in Ankara on 18 July 2024.

“It was a great pleasure to welcome İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, the newly-elected President of the Turkish Football Association, to the FIFA office in Paris,” said Mr Infantino. “I congratulated President Hacıosmanoğlu on winning the recent Turkish Football Association election and wished him all the success for the future,” the FIFA President said. "We had a very constructive and positive discussion on how FIFA can help the further development of Turkish football, both through the FIFA Forward programme and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. “I further expressed my admiration for the wonderful, passionate fans of Turkish football and how we can continue to create occasions to unite them in joy.”

Türkiye jumped 16 places, up to 26, in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking for July after reaching the quarter-finals at UEFA Euro 2024. “We also spoke about football's role in creating a positive impact on society, while reiterating that Türkiye can always count on FIFA's continued support,” Mr Infantino added.