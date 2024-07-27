Angolan Football Association President Artur Silva visits Gianni Infantino in Paris

Discussions centred on how FIFA Forward can support football development in Angola

Angola have qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™

Angola has climbed 24 places in the FIFA Men's Rankings in the past 12 months

The President of the Angolan Football Association (FAF) Artur Silva has visited Gianni Infantino at the FIFA office in Paris where they discussed how to best use the FIFA Forward programme to develop football in the country. The FIFA President took the opportunity to wish Angola the best of luck in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ where they will be making their second appearance following their debut in 2021.

“We talked about the best ways of using the FIFA Forward funding in Angola so that the country can develop talented players to fulfil its huge potential. We also discussed how football can positively impact education and society in general,” the FIFA President said. “I wished Angola the very best of luck at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 in Uzbekistan and passed my best regards to the people of Angola who love football, as I saw for myself during a visit there a few years ago. “During this very productive meeting, I assured them of FIFA's support to grow football and make more opportunities available for the youth of this beautiful country.” Mr Silva stressed that the investment made in Angolan football through FIFA Forward is bringing significant benefits and this can also be seen with their positive ascent in the FIFA Men’s Ranking – as they are currently ranked 90th in the world, up 24 places in the past 12 months alone.

Angolan Football Association President Artur Silva 01:38