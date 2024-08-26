Squad lists confirmed for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™

504 players to represent their nations in South America

All squads now available

For the first time, 24 nations will compete in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™

With the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ just five days away, the full squads for the 24 participating teams have now been published, as anticipation mounts for the first of two FIFA women’s youth tournaments taking place this year.

The world’s brightest emerging talents and future superstars of the women’s game will take to the field in South America from 31 August to 22 September 2024. A total of 504 players have been called up by the participating nations to follow in the footsteps of global stars such as Marta, Alex Morgan, Asisat Oshoala, Salma Paralluelo, Alexandra Popp, Christine Sinclair and countless others who first showed the world what they could do at this event.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 24 teams, delivering on FIFA’s commitment to providing more opportunities to more players across the globe.

Click here to view the final squad lists.

Linda Caicedo has been included in Colombia's squad. The Real Madrid superstar is set to appear in her second U-20 global finals. After scoring two goals in four matches at Costa Rica 2022, Caicedo went on to become one of the breakout players at FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, scoring twice, including the Goal of the Tournament against Germany.

The host nation will take part in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ for the third time, and attempt to become the first team since Germany in 2010 to capture the crown at home.

This will be the third FIFA tournament held in the South American nation after the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2011™ and the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016™. Furthermore, it will be the second edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup organised in the CONMEBOL region, after Chile hosted the event in 2008.

Tickets for the tournament are available at FIFA.com/tickets, with 52 matches in four historic stadiums across three host cities – Bogotá, Cali and Medellín – to be played from 31 August to 22 September.