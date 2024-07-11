Official squads unveiled for Paris 2024

With the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 kicking-off later this month, the full squads for both the men’s and women’s competition have now been confirmed. There will be no shortage of star power on show with a host of big names set to line up in France. Reigning The Best FIFA Women's Player Aitana Bonmati is among the headline acts along with superstars such as Wendie Renard (France), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Hinata Miyazawa (Japan), Lindsey Horan (USA) and Barbra Banda (Zambia). Teenage Colombia sensation Linda Caicedo is set for her debut Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, while at the other end of the spectrum Brazil icon Marta returns for her sixth Olympic games in a row. The 12-team Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 boasts a field containing four of the five teams that have lifted the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ - USA, Japan, Germany and holders Spain. On the men’s side, 2022 FIFA World Cup-winners feature on the roster including Julian Álvarez, Nicolás Otamendi, Gerónimo Rulli, plus names such as Alexandre Lacazette (France), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Daniel Peretz (Israel) among a host of well-known players. Teams participating in the men's competition are restricted to U-23 players (born on or after 1 January 2001) with a maximum of three overage players permitted. Following a study on the late athlete replacement (LAR) policy for football and other team sports. the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had decided to amend the current policy. Ap-accredited athletes may replace Aa-accredited athletes for medical reasons. The replaced player may in turn return to the team to replace an Aa-accredited athlete once their medical condition allows it. The alternate players shall be numbered 19 to 22, with the number 22 being reserved for the alternate goalkeeper. Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Guinea will all make their debuts in the men’s tournament, while world champions Spain are a new face in the women’s competition. See the official squads for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 See the official squads for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024