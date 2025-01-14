FIFA Secretary General celebrates Portuguese Football Federation’s 110th anniversary

Mattias Gräfstrom congratulates Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) at 110th anniversary gala in Lisbon, Portugal

Praises Portugal’s “impact on the global football stage”

Says co-hosts of FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Spain and Morocco will stage “historic and unforgettable celebration of football”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Gräfstrom has congratulated the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on its 110th anniversary, praising the organisation’s “impact on the global football stage over the years”. Founded in 1914, the FPF has been a FIFA member since the 12th Ordinary Congress in Geneva, Switzerland on 20 May 1923. The European country has gone on to forge an outstanding reputation in football, finishing third at the FIFA World Cup 1966™, qualifying for every FIFA World Cup™ since 2002 and winning the UEFA European Championship in 2016. Portugal’s recent success also extends to the women’s team - who qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ for the first time in 2023 - as well as other forms of the sport. The Iberian nation won the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in 2021 and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ in 2015 and 2019.

Portugal has also produced bona fide legends of the game such as Eusébio, Luís Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo, and illustrious coaches like José Mourinho, Carlos Queiroz and Fernando Santos. “It is a great pleasure and honour for me to join you to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Portuguese Football Federation,” said the FIFA Secretary General at the FPF anniversary gala in the Portuguese capital. “This event is more than just a celebration of the rich history of Portuguese football; it is a recognition of the great work and impact that Portuguese Football has had not only in Portuguese society, but on the global football stage over the years, and also a recognition of the great passion and love the Portuguese people have always had for football.” Mr Gräfstrom also used the occasion to highlight Portugal’s two representatives at the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, before looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2030™, which will be co-hosted by Portugal, Morocco and Spain - beginning with three centenary celebration matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay - after the FIFA Extraordinary Congress appointed the hosts, by acclamation, on 11 December 2024.

“I am excited to see SL Benfica and FC Porto taking part in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in June this year. This will be another opportunity to showcase the exceptional quality of Portuguese football on the international stage,” he enthused. “Speaking of the future, it is with great excitement and pride that I look forward to the year 2030. The FIFA World Cup is finally coming to Portugal. It will be a great honour for us at FIFA to work together with all of you to make this a historic event, with our Spanish and Moroccan friends. With the strong support of the Portuguese government and local authorities, whose commitment I could witness in the bidding process, I can guarantee that it will become a historic and unforgettable celebration of football.

“As a true admirer of Portuguese football, once again I am truly honoured to celebrate this milestone with you all tonight. My sincere congratulations to the Portuguese Football Federation. FIFA is proud to stand alongside you and work together for many years to come. Let’s celebrate together tonight this remarkable heritage and the exciting future that lies ahead for the Portuguese football.” FIFA Council Member Fernando Gomes brought the curtain down on 13 successful years as the FPF President at the gala, which was also attended by Portugal's Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pedro Duarte, national team head coach Roberto Martínez, his predecessors Luiz Felipe Scolari and the aforementioned Santos, and stars of the men's and women's games respectively in Pepe and Jéssica Silva.