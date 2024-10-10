KONAMI and FIFA sign esports collaboration agreement

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (KONAMI) and FIFA have announced a collaboration to continue their worldwide commitment to the advancement of esports. As part of this initiative, two editions of the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring eFootball™ are scheduled to take place later this year on both mobile and console. The objective of this collaboration is to further boost the joy of the global football community through esports. By allowing players to represent their nations through dedicated competitions, this initiative will take the connection with the community to a new level. “We are incredibly excited to join forces with KONAMI. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to promote football globally and to provide a platform for players to showcase their skills,” said Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer. “We truly believe in an inclusive ecosystem which allows different communities to be part of the FIFAe competitions.”

The FIFAe World Cup will begin qualifying around the world on Thursday, 10 October. To engage with the entire community, two competitions will be held – one on console and one on mobile – each crowning a FIFAe World Champion. More information is available on FIFA.GG and the KONAMI website. In the collaboration’s inaugural year, 18 nations have been invited to be represented at the final events. Nations are selected based on various factors, such as their player base and the previous performances of competitors from the respective countries. “At KONAMI, we have continued to take on challenges in the development of football simulation and esports. We are very pleased to be able to contribute to the promotion of eFootball in a new dimension through this collaboration with FIFAe,” said Koji Kobayashi, KONAMI Senior Executive Officer. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to FIFA for providing us with this opportunity. We can’t wait for the FIFAe World Cup to begin. We look forward to sharing the enthusiasm, excitement and joy of our players around the world through the FIFAe World Cup.” The participating member associations of the inaugural FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on mobile and console are: Argentina Brazil Costa Rica England France India Indonesia Japan Korea Republic Malaysia Morocco Netherlands Poland Portugal Saudi Arabia Spain Thailand Türkiye