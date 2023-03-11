FIFA President discusses football development with UAE Football Association President in Dubai

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA) President Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi in Dubai where they discussed football development and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ which will take place in the Gulf nation. The FIFA President, who will stand unopposed for re-election in the FIFA Presidential election, also thanked Sheikh Rashid for his support. The election will take place during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on 16 March. The UAE will stage the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ for the second time in November this year. The country was also the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021™ where Chelsea defeated Palmeiras in the final. The UAE FA has used FIFA Forward funding to renovate its technical centre in Dubai, complete with floodlights that illuminate pitches used by men, women and youth team players. This allows technical programmes and coaching to run later in the day.