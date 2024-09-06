FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ squad lists announced

All official squad lists for Uzbekistan 2024 are now confirmed

A total of 336 players will participate

Tournament kicks off on 14 September

With only eight days until the opening match of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ and preparations for the tournament entering their final stages, the final squad lists for the 24 participating teams have now been announced.

A total of 336 players will take part in the 10th edition of the tournament, which will be held from 14 September to 6 October 2024 with matches in three host cities: Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent.

The competition will feature the world’s best futsal teams and players – with all six confederations represented among the 24 competing nations, including four countries appearing at a FIFA Futsal World Cup™ for the first time; Afghanistan, France, Aotearoa New Zealand and Tajikistan.

Click here to view the final squad lists.

There will be no shortage of star power on show with a host of big names set to line up in Uzbekistan.

Argentina, champions and runners-up respectively at the last two editions, have named a formidable squad, including five of the players who conquered the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ crown in 2016.

Among the stellar line-up revealed by defending champions Portugal, Pany Varela (adidas Silver Ball and Silver Boot in 2021) stands out. Goals are also assured with the presence of Brazil’s Ferrao, the adidas Golden Boot winner of the last World Cup.

Dylan Manickum has made New Zealand’s squad for their first FIFA Futsal World Cup™. The 32-year-old is set to make history by playing in his second FIFA tournament, having represented Auckland City FC in the last two editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™.

Host nation Uzbekistan will make history as they get their campaign at the first-ever FIFA competition in Central Asia under way when they kick off against the Netherlands on 14 September 2024 – while the new world champions will be crowned in the capital city of Tashkent on 6 October 2024.

The full match schedule is available to view here.

To purchase your tickets, visit FIFA.com/tickets.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ groups