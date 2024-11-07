Invitation to tender for media rights to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in host market of Brazil

Brazil will be the first South American country to host the tournament

Deadline for bid submissions is 10 December

Interested parties can request ITT documentation from brazil-media-rights@fifa.org

FIFA has officially launched the invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ in Brazil.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in at least eight host cities representing different regions of the country. The Brazilian Women’s National Team is one of the strongest in the world and is currently ranked 8th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™. The team will be looking towards the 2027 tournament with renewed confidence, having won the silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The most recent edition of the competition, held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, attracted impressive television ratings in Brazil despite the challenging time zone – with an average of over 13 million viewers per match during the Group Stage. Additionally, a record of over 32 million hours of content were watched on social media in Brazil. In 2019, over 34 million Brazilians tuned in to watch when Brazil reached the Round of 16. The FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ is expected to be even more successful when the whole country gets behind the national team in its home tournament.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by e-mailing brazil-media-rights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline is 16:00 CET on Tuesday 10 December 2024.