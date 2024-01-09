Tender process opens in France for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in France, Monaco, Andorra and the French overseas territories. The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA. With a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three Host Countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026. In France, the memorable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final between France and Argentina generated the highest television audience on record, with an average of 25 million viewers across free-to-air and pay. France’s national team have performed incredibly well over the last two editions of the tournament, being crowned world champions in 2018 and reaching the final again in 2022. The current squad have high audience appeal, with a mix of global stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann playing alongside a bright new generation of players including Eduardo Camavinga and Warren Zaïre-Emery. Like the 2026 edition, the FIFA World Cup 2030™ will generate enormous excitement across the globe. The right to host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ is set to be decided by the FIFA Congress later in 2024. The 2030 tournament will mark 100 years since the first edition of the FIFA World Cup™ was held in Uruguay, with France among the 13 entrants and featuring in Group A. The tender process will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, which are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience whilst providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITTs by emailing france-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00am (CET) on Tuesday 13 February 2024. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.