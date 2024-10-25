FIFA hosts Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain

Two-day Financial Governance Workshop held in Manama, Bahrain, on 22-23 October 2024

Participants included General Secretaries and Finance Directors from 11 Member Associations

Workshop organised under the new FIFA Campus umbrella

FIFA successfully conducted a two-day Financial Governance Workshop in Manama, Bahrain, on 22 and 23 October 2024. The event brought together general secretaries and finance directors from 11 member associations, alongside representatives from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This workshop is part of FIFA's continued commitment to enhancing financial governance and capacity-development within our member associations (MAs).

Representatives from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen participated in the sessions, which were designed to strengthen their financial management systems and ensure the effective use of FIFA development funds. The event was held under the banner of the newly established FIFA Campus, which serves as the central football learning hub for all FIFA capacity development and education initiatives for member associations.

The workshop provided a hands-on approach, using FIFA's Financial Governance Guide as the foundational framework. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on key topics such as the central audit process, financial reporting, budgeting, and operational oversight. The sessions emphasised the importance of accountability, transparency, and responsible financial management within the context of FIFA's Forward Programme, which has been a driving force in football development since 2016.

"As an integral part of FIFA Forward, for each financial year we conduct a FIFA central audit review of all of the MAs and confederations," said Tom Gorissen, Director Member Associations Services. "The purpose of this workshop and that of the Financial Governance guide is to help MAs and confederations prepare for the central review in the best possible way and in the longer-term to implement good-practice standards in financial management at the MAs."

Strengthening Financial Governance

This workshop is a crucial part of FIFA’s mission to ensure that Member Associations are equipped to manage the development funds they receive, especially through the FIFA Forward Development Programme. The programme has already enabled significant investments in football infrastructure, youth football, and technical development worldwide. Ensuring that these funds are managed effectively is paramount to sustaining long-term football growth.

FIFA hosts Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain Previous 01 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 02 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 03 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 04 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 05 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 06 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 07 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 08 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 09 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 10 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 11 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 12 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 13 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain 14 / 14 FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Bahrain Next

"This workshop aligns perfectly with FIFA’s vision to elevate the global standards of football governance," added Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania. "By focusing on financial integrity and transparency, we ensure that football development is not only sustained but thrives across all regions. The tools and strategies discussed here empower associations to better manage their resources, making a lasting impact on the growth and future of the game."

Interactive Learning

The workshop included a variety of sessions, including presentations and bilateral meetings. The participants benefited from real-world case studies, hands-on exercises, and group discussions, creating a comprehensive learning experience tailored to their specific needs.

Collaboration with AFC and Regional Participation

The participation of the AFC team members further enriched the workshop, allowing for a more regionally focused discussion of financial challenges and solutions. The collaborative nature of the event fostered knowledge exchange between member associations, with best practice examples being shared from across the region.

"We are delighted to have partnered with FIFA in hosting this important workshop, which underscored the critical role of financial governance in football. This event reflects our pride in working with FIFA and our commitment to advancing transparency and excellence in football governance," said Bahrain's Football Association General Secretary, Rashed Abdulla Al Zaabi.

"Participating in this workshop has been a great opportunity to learn from FIFA and fellow associations. The focus on financial accountability and governance has provided us with practical tools to strengthen our financial management, which will ultimately help us contribute to the growth of football in our region," added his Palestine FA equivalent, Firas Abu Hilal.

Looking Ahead