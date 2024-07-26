Katerina Mileska, passion at the heart of the transmission process

North Macedonia up 12 places in latest FIFA Women's Ranking

Defender Katerina Mileska one of the team's leading figures

Also the women's U-17 team coach and has taken part in the FIFA Coaching Mentoring Programme

“More women, more goals” is the slogan for the women's football development programme launched in 2021 by the Football Federation of North Macedonia. The goal was to boost an emerging discipline in a country passionate about football. Three years on, their progress is clear to see, and the Red Lionesses' impressive rise in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking reflects nothing less. “Women's football in North Macedonia has come a long way in recent years,” explains Katerina Mileska. “Our U-17 and U-19 women's teams have been promoted to UEFA Group A. The senior team came tantalisingly close to qualifying for the UEFA EURO 2025 play-offs. All in all, the development programme set up to nurture our future talent has yielded convincing results.” The 35-year-old Macedonian knows this all too well. She is both judge and jury, to some extent. She has been an international defender since 2009, and she combines her playing role with coaching the U-17 women's national team, where she was appointed in 2021. “It's tricky to do both because you have to sacrifice a lot. I'd be wrong to say it's 50-50 commitment-wise because coaching has now become my priority. That's where my future lies,” she says.

“Initially, I preferred playing to coaching. However, as time went by, I became increasingly involved in coaching and I learnt a tremendous amount. I have to admit that I now enjoy coaching more and learning about the different aspects of football,” she added. “Football has taught me a lot as a player, and my 100 caps for the national team are testament to that. As a coach, I've only just begun my career. But I feel I'm on the right track. I'm confident about my chances in the business.” Mileska has certainly given herself every chance of success. She was given the opportunity to take part in the FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme in 2022, which is an initiative that offers 20 women from all over the world the chance to learn from 20 experienced coaches. As a result, she gained valuable experience from her compatriot Vlatko Andonovski, who coached the US women's national team from 2019 to 2023.

Hard work and perseverance when learning are key to succeeding in football. Katerina Mileska North Macedonia U-17 women's national team coach

“This programme is the best thing I've experienced as a young coach. Getting to work alongside the best coaches in the world is priceless. I come from a small country, so we don't get many opportunities like this!” she admitted. “I learnt a huge amount working with Vlatko Andonovski, about tactics, leadership, motivation and so on, all the essential skills a coach needs to lead a team at the highest level. “It was my chance to give something back to my homeland,” explained Andonovski, echoing her protégé. “I feel very strongly about developing women's football. Many other top-level coaches are involved in the programme and it's our job to transmit our knowledge to female coaches to help them progress and move the discipline forward.”