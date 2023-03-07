Dalila López and Nicaragua are broadening their horizons

Women’s football is booming in the Central American nation

Las Pinoleras were the joint-biggest climbers in the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking

Dalila López, Director of Women’s Football at the Nicaraguan FA, has been a driving force

The Nicaraguan women’s national team, who have failed to qualify for a major tournament in their 25-year history, know all about the long and winding path to the pinnacle of world football. However, over the last six months, Las Pinoleras have deftly overcome every obstacle thrown in their way. Unbeaten so far this year, they were the joint-biggest movers in the most recent instalment of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™.

“You don’t achieve good results overnight,” Dalila López, Director of Women’s Football at the Nicaraguan Football Association (FENIFUT), told FIFA Inside. “It’s usually down to good planning and organisation over the medium and long term. Progress is also dependent on investment, together with support from the leading authorities.

“Our work has been based on a number of aspects,” she added. “Areas of particular focus for us include enabling our technical director to identify female players, making better use of the international windows and considering what investments need to be made to attract international players.”

López and FENIFUT have also spared no effort in developing women’s football at grassroots level. Thanks to FIFA’s support, a capacity-building workshop for administrators in women’s football was organised in the country to accelerate the growth of the female game. In addition, football festivals have been held to bring more young girls closer to the sport.

“FIFA has provided a boost by creating these programmes for its member associations. One of the objectives was to ensure that girls could devote themselves to their passion in a safe and suitable environment. We’ve achieved that goal in Nicaragua,” she stressed.

As a child, Nicaragua-born López was denied this opportunity and had to wait until she was 15 to take her first steps in the game, and it turned out that she was a natural. A social communications graduate, she managed to pursue her studies alongside her football commitments, becoming a mainstay of the national team, which she first captained in 1999. After calling time on her playing career, her university education, charisma and knowledge of the football landscape enabled her to take up the offer she received from FENIFUT in 2004 to become Director of Women’s Football, a role that she still occupies 20 years on.

“I’m particularly proud that I’ve managed to strike the right balance between my commitments to my country, my family and myself,” she admitted. “Nowadays, girls shouldn’t have to face what the pioneers of the women’s game had to go through. I believe that women who pave the way have a duty to clear the path for those who follow."

Going back 20 years, there was only one league and 10 teams [in Nicaragua]. There are now close to 70 teams across various age groups: 10 in the top flight, 10 in the second tier, 19 at U-17 level and 20 at U-15 level. There’s also a U-13 competition. I’m delighted with this progress,” she beamed. “Over 100 women have obtained a refereeing licence, including Tatiana Guzmán, who’s a role model in Nicaragua. I also find it hugely satisfying to see just how well respected these match officials are.” López herself is also clearly a role model who commands respect. She stood out among the 35 participants in the third edition of the Women in Football Leadership Programme, which took place in 2022. The event brings together and honours “women who play vital roles in making organisations successful” according to Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer.

“I have such fond memories of it,” said López of the initiative, which is jointly led by FIFA and UEFA and run by the International Institute for Management Development. The course seeks to promote female access to leadership roles in football. “The programme helped me to grow as a person. I’m now stronger and more resilient, and I have the tools to help me to be more assured in my work.