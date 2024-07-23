FIFA-WTO study shows economic impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Analysis reflects in numbers exponential growth of women's football over last few years

Tournament contributed with nearly USD 1.9 billion to global GDP

Graphics show the economic flows as a result of the tournament

FIFA and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have published a study that analyses the impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ on the economy, trade and society, both in the two host countries, Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world. Women's football has grown exponentially in the last few years, triggering a significant shift in global sports consumption with the rise of world-class women players leading to increased media coverage, rapid commercialisation and heightened engagement in all corners of the globe. This growth was clearly visible at the ninth edition of the tournament last year which broke numerous records with a worldwide audience of 2 billion and 1.98 million spectators across the 10 stadiums.

"We had eight debutants and many countries around the world who suddenly realised they had a chance to participate at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ because we decided to expand the competition," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "The tournament transformed the face of women's football, appealing to governments, member associations, broadcasters and media alike. And, as this study shows, it generated significant outcomes for global and local people and economies." "Football and major events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup can stimulate trade and investment and create sustainable economic opportunities,” said WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. " The WTO is very pleased to participate in this exploratory work and is hopeful that the findings can lead to more internal policy discussions on how sports and football, as a sector, can also be used as a developmental tool.”

The GoalEconomy report, developed by OpenEconomics – a body that supports institutions and companies in designing investment policies and projects – is the latest example of the collaboration between FIFA and the WTO since they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in September 2022 to explore how best to use football to promote economic inclusion. One section of the report ‘The Development Goal’, notes the economic impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 itself. It breaks down the expenditures of USD 640 million – including FIFA’s record USD 499 million investment in addition to infrastructure investment and tourist spending – and shows how they ripple through various sectors of the global economy.

One of the key findings is that the tournament contributed almost USD 1.9 billion to global gross domestic product, created 38,204 jobs and added USD 932 million to household incomes.

The study breaks down and explains the main economic impacts into direct, indirect and induced impacts and graphics show the trade flows across sectors resulting from the tournament, as well as trade between the host countries and the rest of the world. It also explains how the economic impact contributes to women’s empowerment, as more of the extra jobs are in female-intensive sectors. Finally, it gives an idea of the tournament’s impact on women’s football in Australia – with increases in club memberships, registered children, stadium attendances and female participation in schools evidenced following the staging of the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in the southern hemisphere.