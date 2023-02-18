Investments

FIFA investment

The overall investment from FIFA in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 increased from USD 155 million in 2019 to USD 499 million. This massive surge was reflected in the increased tournament footprint and higher number of teams but also, importantly, improved service levels and standards across all areas of the tournament. In terms of financial contributions to the participating teams, FIFA tripled its overall figure for the 2023 edition (USD 152 million compared to USD 50 million). Of note, USD 110 million was distributed to the participating MAs as prize money based on their performances in the tournament. For the first time in history, each player participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup received a defined amount of money depending on the performance of their team on the pitch. The 2023 Setting the Pace – FIFA Benchmarking Report: Women’s Football revealed an average female professional footballer’s gross salary as USD 16,825. This highlights the significant impact of the financial remuneration for players taking part in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, some of whom received more than a year’s salary. This has raised the standard of player payments for football competitions and allows players to put their focus on their performance on the pitch. FIFA also increased the funds offered through the Club Benefits Programme, which rewards clubs releasing players for the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament as well as those that trained these players from 12-22 years of age. FIFA recognises the importance of club football in developing the women’s game and improving its professionalisation. Clubs offering high-performance environments for their female players are rewarded for providing professional football pathways. This amounted to USD 8.46 million in 2019 and increased to USD 11.3 million in 2023.