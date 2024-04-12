Second FIFA World Cup 26™ Turf Research Day completed at Michigan State University

Field Day event was the second official get-together of pitch managers and industry leaders ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™

Experts met at Michigan State University, who together with University of Tennessee is working with FIFA to ensure the best possible pitches for the tournament

Results were also presented from a successful pilot project at Dallas Stadium

FIFA has hosted its second Research Field Day event to discuss summer observation programmes and pilot project conclusions, inspect the turf research & development (R&D) facility at Michigan State University (MSU) and meet with the teams working to ensure high quality pitches for FIFA World Cup 26™ venues and training sites.

Over 40 specialised pitch managers, sod farmers and industry leaders came together at MSU, FIFA’s joint research collaborator alongside University of Tennessee (UT), to discuss best practices and new industry innovations as they strive to create the best possible playing surfaces for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever in 2026.

"At this stage of the pitch preparations I am delighted with what the team have been able to research and already bring to life," said Alan David Ferguson, Senior Pitch Management Manager at FIFA.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest edition ever and our involvement in this will also be the biggest pitch delivery ever. We are fortunate to have so many of the top turf brains in the world working in country or remotely helping us along way."

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Pitch Management Team conducted a series of Stadium Pitch Observations during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 tournament in the USA. The team had the unique opportunity to assess installations on an individual basis at a number of venues that will be used in 2026, see venue pitch maintenance teams operating under event load, and conduct additional testing at the conclusion of a multiple pitch tournament live to see how they fared across the competition.

Second FIFA World Cup 26™ Turf Research Day Previous 01 / 07 John “Trey” Rogers, Turfgrass researcher with Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources shows a sample of turfgrass 02 / 07 MSU Hancock Turfgrass Research Center Turfgrass plot 03 / 07 Close up view of the layers of the MSU turfgrass 04 / 07 Hongwei Xin, John Stier, David White, Keith Carver and John Sorochan during the Second FIFA World Cup 26™ Turf Research Day 05 / 07 Aerial view during the second FIFA World Cup 26™ Turf Research Day 06 / 07 MSU student Elijah Delaney tends to the turfgrass 07 / 07 MSU turfgrass research team Next

Collaborating groups also presented on the results from a successful pilot project that was delivered at Dallas Stadium. The Dallas Stadium Pitch Management Team installed a natural grass playing surface for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 tournament which was delivered and maintained close to full FIFA World Cup specifications across its three matches. An alternative ‘fast installation’ pitch design was also followed for the Canada vs Mexico match at the venue on 10 September, with both programmes receiving positive feedback from the players, team staff and venue operations staff.

When host cities and venues for the FIFA World Cup 26™ were announced in June 2022, FIFA’s Pitch Management Team implemented an innovative five-year research and development project to produce the best possible pitches for the tournament.

FIFA has been working with UT and MSU, two globally renowned research leaders who specialise in pitch management and player welfare, to deliver the largest ever sports turf research programme specifically for world football. A state-of-the-art shade house was constructed at UT to replicate conditions inside a domed stadium while MSU has a 23,000 square foot asphalt pad installed on campus to replicate the concept of laying turf on stadium floors.

With three host countries, 16 host cities, and varying sporting venues, time zones and climates, the FIFA World Cup 26™ poses unique challenges for the delivery of uniform and consistent natural grass pitches. It is also an opportunity to develop the optimum playing conditions for what will be the biggest sporting event in history, as well as future tournaments around the world for years to come.