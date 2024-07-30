Mixed-gender teams of match officials all set for third round of group matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments

Mixed-gender teams of match officials will again be in charge at the Olympic Football Tournaments, having been in place for the opening two group games

Match officials from all six confederations will officiate at the Olympic Football Tournaments and the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™

The match officials have been confirmed for the third round of group matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

Once more it will be mixed-gender teams of officials who take charge as eight games are played out across the four groups in the men’s tournament (all on Tuesday, 30 July) and six games are contested across three groups in the women’s tournament (all on Wednesday, 31 July).

The first kick-offs are in the Parc des Princes and the Stade de Bordeaux (3pm CET) as the Dominican Republic play Uzbekistan and Spain take on Egypt. Mahmood Ismail will referee in the Parc des Princes with Elvis Noupue and Liban Ahmed acting as the assistants. Fourth official duties will be performed by Yujeong Kim.

Canadian trio Drew Fischer, Michael Barwegen and Lyes Arfa will officiate in the Stade de Bordeaux with Serbia’s Jelena Cvetkovic fourth official.

Next up is Ukraine v Argentina in Stade de Lyon (5pm CET) and Morocco v Iraq (5pm CET). Dahane Beida will referee the game in Lyon with Jerson Santos and Stephen Yiembe acting as assistants. Uganda’s Shamirah Nabadda will be on fourth official once more. The Brazilian triumvirate of Ramon Abatti, Rafael Alves and Guilherme Camilo will take charge of Morocca and Iraq with Kazakhstan referee Veronika Bernatskaia fourth official.

In the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Swedish referee Tess Olofsson will lead an officials team as USA go up Guinea for the points (7pm CET). Olofsson will be assisted by compatriot Almira Spahic and Italian referee Francesca Di Monte while Frida Klarlund will provide fourth official assistance. At the same time New Zealand play hosts France in the Stade de Marseille. Mexico’s Katia Garcia will referee with Sandra Ramirez and Karen Medina Diaz her officials. Anahi Fernandez will be their fourth official.

The final two games of the day are in the Parc des Princes and Stade de la Beaujoire (9pm CET) as Paraguay play Mali and Israel play Japan. Uzbek officials Ilgiz Tantashev, Andrey Tsapenko, Timur Gaynullin will referee and assist while Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will be on fourth official duties.

Honduran team Said Martinez, Walter Lopez and Christian Ramirez will officiate as Israel and Japan play. Jamaica’s Odette Hamilton will provide fourth official direction.

In the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament mixed-gender officials teams will also continue to work together. Brazil take on Spain in the Stade de Bordeaux (5pm CET) with Norwegian officials team comprising Espen Eskas, Jan Erik Engan and Isaak Bashevkin refereeing and assisting while Jelena Cvetkovic will act as fourth official. Japan and Nigeria is also a 5pm kick-off with the game taking place in the Stade de la Beaujoire. Emikar Calderas will referee with Migdalia Rodriguez and Mary Blanco assisting. Fourth official duties will be in the hands of Odette Hamilton.

The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard will host Zambia v Germany (7pm CET) with a team of Japanese officials taking charge with Yoshimi Yamashita refereeing. Makoto Bozono will assist alongside Naomi Teshirogi with Danish referee Frida Klarlund fourth official.

Australia play USA in the Stade de Marseilles (7pm CET) with French trio Francois Letexier, Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni complimented by Uruguayan fourth official Anahi Fernandez. In the Stade de Lyon, New Zealand play hosts France with a 9pm kick-off (CET). Brazilian referee Edina Alves, who recently made history as she became the first woman to referee a Copa America game, will lead a team comprised of Neuza Black and Fabrini Costa with Shamirah Nabadda as fourth official.

Finally, the last game of the day (9pm CET) is hosted by the Stade de Nice as Colombia play Canada. English duo Rebecca Welch and Emily Carney are joined by Dutch official Franca Overtoom and Veronika Bernatskaia.

The FIFA Referees Committee has appointed 89 match officials (21 referees, 42 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and six support referees) from 45 countries to officiate matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

While the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 are this year’s flagship football competitions, for the selected match officials they represent the next important step on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.