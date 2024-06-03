Match officials appointed for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™

38 female officials appointed: 12 referees, 24 assistant referees and 2 support referees

Football video support to be used on a trial basis

Tournament to kick off on 16 October and conclude on 3 November

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will officiate at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place from 16 October to 3 November.

A total of 38 female match officials, comprising 12 referees, 24 assistant referees and 2 support referees, will take charge of the matches.

“We have selected a talented group of match officials, with the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup set to play a key role in their development. After the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup last year, we are already working on the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027. Knowing that an important generational change in FIFA TEAM ONE will be necessary, this tournament will offer match officials who have the potential to be candidates for Brazil 2027 to work under the guidance of top FIFA refereeing instructors," said the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina.

"Additionally, we look forward to further trialling football video support, which offers a clear example of how FIFA is driving the use of technology to help referees.”

Following the successful tests conducted at the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2024™ and the planned trial at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™, this year’s edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ will be the third FIFA tournament to feature football video support (FVS).

The trial follows numerous requests from FIFA member associations for an alternative, cost-effective way to use technology to support match officials. In response to those requests, FIFA has developed FVS, which, unlike the video assistant referee system, does not use dedicated video match officials and therefore does not check all match-changing incidents.

Football Video Support 01:51

Instead, the onus falls on the respective head coaches, who will be allowed to make a limited number of review requests per match when they feel that a clear and obvious error has been made in match-changing incidents, such as goals, penalty decisions, direct red-card incidents or cases of mistaken identity. The players can also recommend that their coach request a review. Further information on the system can be found here.

“The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be the first FIFA competition to be hosted by the Dominican Republic, which makes it even more special. Refereeing will be part of the overall tournament legacy, as we plan to exchange knowledge with the local refereeing community,” said Massimo Busacca, FIFA’s Director of Refereeing.