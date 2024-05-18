What is Football Video Support?

Football Video Support (VS) is the answer to several requests that FIFA has received from those member associations that cannot implement the video-assistant-referee (VAR) system because their human and financial resources are limited and very few cameras are in use in their competitions. Trialling VS is in line with FIFA’s commitment to exploring both existing and emerging technologies to positively impact the game, especially in order to help referees to make correct decisions, while ensuring that their potential use is cost-effective, beneficial and practical across the global football community. It also follows on from the interest shown by The IFAB’s advisory panels and the decision taken at The IFAB’s Annual General Meeting in March 2023 to approve the testing of a new approach to the use of replay technology to support referees during matches.

IS VS REPLACING THE VAR SYSTEM? No. VS is fundamentally different to the VAR system because, as there are no video match officials and therefore all qualifying decisions/incidents are not automatically checked, the decision to request a review is the responsibility of the team’s head coach (or, in their absence, of the senior team official present in the technical area). FIFA has no intention whatsoever of replacing the VAR system. On the contrary, FIFA is committed to supporting the implementation of the VAR system, whenever possible. It has proven to be a very successful system, as to date, over 200 individual competitions – spanning 65 member associations across five confederations – have benefited from the implementation of VAR solutions that assist match officials in officiating the game. WHAT HAPPENS IF THE TECHNOLOGY MALFUNCTIONS? If the technology malfunctions, the match must be played or continue without the VS system, and the head coach and captain of each team must be informed immediately. WHAT ARE FIFA’S PLANS IN RELATION TO VS TRIALS? FIFA has received requests from a number of member associations to find a more affordable system to support referees in their decision-making. Taking into account the interest expressed by member associations in trialling VS, as an initial step, FIFA trialed VS at the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup™ 2024 (please see: Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2024™ to showcase top football talent on 8 and 9 May) The purpose of the trial was to gather a first set of experiences with a view to fine-tuning processes and the VS protocol. As part of the trial, various camera set-ups were tested to evaluate their impact on the VS system. The Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup was an ideal test environment, as top youth teams from across the world participated and delivered excellent quality under competitive circumstances. HOW MANY TV CAMERAS MAY BE USED? In principle, the VS system may be used in competitions covered by camera set-ups with between one and four cameras, whether human-operated or automated. The trial at the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2024™ had two different camera set-ups: