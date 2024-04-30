Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2024™ to showcase top football talent on 8 and 9 May

Emerging world stars set to once again showcase their skills at Sportzentrum Buchlern in Zurich

Total of 16 teams to take part in the men’s and women’s tournaments

FIFA to trial new replay technology system

With just over one week to go until the big kick-off, the teams and groups for the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2024™ have now been revealed.

To be held at the Sportzentrum Buchlern in Zurich on 8 and 9 May, the 2024 edition of the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup™ will provide fans with the opportunity to catch a glimpse of some of the most exciting starlets on the planet. Pia Sundhage, Switzerland Women’s National Team Head Coach, and Swiss footballing legends and former national team players, Hakan Yakin and Admir Mehmedi, will also be in attendance at the tournament.

This year’s tournament features top youth teams from Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, England and Senegal.

Participating teams

Men’s tournament

FC Blue Stars Zürich

FC Zürich

Grasshopper Club Zürich

FC St. Gallen 1879

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Académie Génération Foot

RB Salzburg

RC Strasbourg

Women’s tournament

FC Basel 1893

FC Zürich Frauen

BSC YB-Frauen

Grasshopper Club Zürich

Arsenal WFC

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Valencia CF Femenino

RB Leipzig Frauen

With Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Granit Xhaka, Enith Salón and Kaká having all played in the tournament previously, the 16 teams participating at this year’s edition – the 84th – will be split into two, four-team groups in both the male and female categories, with the top two sides from each group progressing into the last four.

The two semi-final winners will then contest the final, with the losing teams doing battle in the play-off for third place.

The full match schedule and groups for the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2024 is available here.

In line with FIFA’s commitment to exploring both existing and emerging technologies to positively impact the game, and following the request from several member associations, FIFA will also take the opportunity to trial the Football Video Support (VS) at the tournament.

Based on the proposal made by the IFAB AGM in March 2023 and respective advisory panels, the new replay technology system being trialled aims to review clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents with fewer cameras and at lower a cost for competition organisers.

Fans wishing to attend are encouraged to follow the latest competition news at https://fifayouthcup.ch/ and via the FIFA and tournament social media channels.