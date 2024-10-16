Match officials announced for final round of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ group stage

England face DPR Korea in Group C decider

Brazil play Poland in crucial Group D qualifier

A total of 38 match officials appointed for the tournament

The match official assignments have been confirmed for the final group stage games of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

The first match of the day, at 16:00 local time in Santiago de los Caballeros, sees Poland take on Brazil. Algerian referee Ghada Mehat will officiate, assisted by Soukaina Hamdi (Morocco) and Yara Abdelfattah (Egypt), with Spanish referee Olatz Rivera Olmedo serving as the fourth official.

Kicking off at the same time, Zambia face Japan. Frida Klarlund (Denmark) will oversee the match, assisted by her compatriot Fie Bruun and Ainhoa Fernández of Andorra. Deily Gomez (Costa Rica) will be the fourth official.

England and DPR Korea get underway at 19:00 at the Estadio CFC. Alina Peşu (Romania) will be referee, assisted by Daniela Constantinescu (Romania) and Anita Vad (Hungary), with Vimarest Díaz (Dominican Republic) as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, Mexico will close out the group stage against Kenya at 19:00 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium. Jelena Cvetković (Serbia) will act as referee, with assistants Karolin Kaivoja (Estonia) and Lena Hirtl (Austria), and Daiane Muniz (Brazil) as the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS), a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested in this edition, after being used for the first time in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.