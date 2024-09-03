Growing the game in Malaysia at the heart of Football for Schools expansion

Strongly attended Football for Schools festival hosted in Penang

Programme significantly expanded in Malaysia after last year’s initial roll-out

Football for Schools aims to teach children life skills through fun football activities

There are few sights in world football as spectacular as a full house at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium. With trademark Southeast Asian colour and noise, the cavernous 87,500 capacity stadium in the Malaysian capital has hosted countless memorable occasions. The sheer volume of support underscores just how much of an appetite there is for football in Malaysia. Harnessing that potential is the aim for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), and FIFA’s Football for Schools (F4S) programme fits perfectly into the federation’s long-term expansion goal. The primary goal of Football for Schools is to ensure football is more accessible to both boys and girls by incorporating football activities into the education system. With this overarching goal in mind, FAM and visiting FIFA officials hosted a large Football for Schools festival seeking to expand the existing footprint of the programme. Held over three days and concluding on Saturday 3 August, the festival in Penang proved to be highly successful with over 200 children in attendance. The event also proved an important opportunity for around 20 Physical Education teachers to reinforce their skills learnt in 2023.

FIFA Football for Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia Previous 01 / 10 Children having fun at the FIFA Football For Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia 02 / 10 FIFA Technical Consultant, Alberto Giacomini organises football fun at the FIFA Football For Schools festival in Penang, Malaysia. 03 / 10 Participants practice their skills at the FIFA Football For Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia 04 / 10 Interactive fun at the FIFA Football For Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia. 05 / 10 Female participants test their skills during a match at the FIFA Football For Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia 06 / 10 FIFA Technical Consultant, Alberto Giacomini presents a certificate at the FIFA Football For Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia. 07 / 10 Participants at the FIFA Football For Schools festival, Penang, Malaysia. 08 / 10 Attendees at the FIFA Football For Schools festival addressed by FAM Deputy President, Dato' S. Sivasundaram. 09 / 10 Attendees at the FIFA Football For Schools festival addressed by Minister of Education, YB Fadhlina Sidek. 10 / 10 Dignitaries at the FIFA Football For Schools festival in Penang, Malaysia. Next

Working in conjunction with the Malaysian Ministry of Education and football’s world governing body, FAM aim to see football integrated into 237 further schools. "With F4S football at the national primary school level, we will see more children getting involved in football, thereby attracting their interest to play football, regardless of whether it is boys or girls,” FAM Deputy President, Dato' S. Sivasundaram said during the launch ceremony. “Not only that, through the initiative, it will focus on both football, life skills and positive attributes which is important in building good personality traits. FIFA together with FAM are also committed to implementing football courses for teaching staff in schools.” Also present at the event launch were Minister of Education, YB Fadhlina Sidek; FIFA Technical Consultant, Alberto Giacomini; FIFA Football for Schools Manager, Niko Nhouvannasak; FAM Vice President Dato’ S Sivasundaram; FAM General Secretary, Datuk Noor Azman bin Hj Rahman and Director-General of Education Malaysia, Azman Adnan.