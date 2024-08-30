FIFA introduces ‘No Racism’ gesture at FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™

Global crossed arms gesture to be introduced at Colombia’s showpiece

Players empowered to take a stand against racist abuse as part of FIFA’s anti-discrimination policy

FIFA Member Associations united at the 74th FIFA Congress to follow FIFA’s pledge to rid football of racism

Following its unanimous approval at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024, a global crossed arms gesture to signal racist abuse will become part of football protocol when implemented at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™. The ‘No Racism’ gesture, which will empower players, referees, and team officials to take a stand against racism, will be implemented as part of the existing three-step procedure at Colombia’s showpiece event, which kicks off on 31 August.

By crossing their hands at the wrists, players will be able to signal directly to the referee that they are being targeted by racist abuse, prompting the referee to start the three-step procedure. With the first step, the match will be stopped. If the abuse continues, the match will be suspended, with the players and match officials exiting the field of play. In the event the incident does not cease, in the third step, the match will be abandoned.

FIFA introduces ‘No Racism’ gesture 02:01

The ‘No Racism’ gesture will be implemented throughout all FIFA competitions and become part of the three-step procedure, which all FIFA Member Associations have agreed to make a mandatory part of their football landscape, ensuring that this applied everywhere in the world. Within the scope of its zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination, and as players are so often the targets of racism, FIFA has undertaken an extensive consultation process with current and former players, both male and female, from all over the globe, all of whom are passionate about making a change. Per FIFA’s global stand against racism, the gesture is the second of the five key action areas which were outlined during the FIFA Congress.