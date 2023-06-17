Tackling online abuse at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

The system flagged 433,696 posts/comments as containing language that had or could be used in an offensive way. This dataset was then reviewed by a team of expert analysts with a double human triage process to ensure that no posts were incorrectly attributed, removing the presence of false positives. This led to a final set of 19,636 posts/comments being confirmed by the service provider as abusive, discriminatory or threatening, which were then reported to platforms for breaking their community guidelines. In many cases, the offending posts were removed by the social platform in question as a direct result of being reported by FIFA.