With an independent report finding more than half of the players who took part in the final games of UEFA EURO 2020 and CAF AFCON 2021 suffered some form of online abuse, it was crucial that the Social Media Protection Service was introduced ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. By proactively reporting and moderating abusive messages on behalf of participating teams and players, they – and their followers – were able to focus on playing their part in the greatest show on earth.
Social Media Protection Service at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Posts / comments analysed
Comments hidden
Posts flagged by AI and reviewed by humans
Posts / comments verified as abusive and reported to platforms
Unique accounts detected sending abusive messages
accounts identified for real-world action
Levels of abuse
Discrimination is a criminal act. With the help of this tool, we are identifying the perpetrators and we are reporting them to the authorities so that they are punished for their actions. Our position is clear: we say no to discrimination.
Trends and insights
Football has a responsibility to protect the players and other affected groups around their workspace. Therefore, FIFPRO and FIFA will continue their collaboration but we cannot do this alone – we need all stakeholders to play their part.